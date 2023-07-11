LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,534,000 after buying an additional 39,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,954,000 after buying an additional 464,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

