Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 14,527 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.76.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $224.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

