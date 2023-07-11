Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 30,731 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,731 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Trip.com Group worth $27,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $13,617,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 19,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 750,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.