Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 53,162 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,780 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $28,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916,905 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,009,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $380,411,000 after buying an additional 2,032,476 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,954.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,951,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,680 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,057.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,607,292 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $65,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.