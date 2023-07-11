Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDPFree Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,010 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $29,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDPGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

