Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,010 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $29,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

