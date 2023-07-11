Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.51. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.