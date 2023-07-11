Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 13,435 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Dollar General worth $28,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,021,000 after buying an additional 24,274 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $9,764,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.04. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

