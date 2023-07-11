Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 147,190 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,190 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.43% of Nuvei worth $26,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Nuvei by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Nuvei by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,110,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,208,000 after acquiring an additional 262,766 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nuvei by 3,921.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 811,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after acquiring an additional 791,071 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Nuvei by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,239,000. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVEI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. Nuvei Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

