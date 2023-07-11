Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 293,079 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,838,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,079 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.47% of Alamos Gold worth $22,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $41,367,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $31,471,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,900,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,943,000 after buying an additional 3,088,880 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $22,409,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,302,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,506,000 after buying an additional 1,905,419 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. TD Securities downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Laurentian downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

