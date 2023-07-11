Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 81,340 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $23,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,821 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.24.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.48. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

