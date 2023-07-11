Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 197,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $227,905,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ETN opened at $203.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

