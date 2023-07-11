Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 443,587 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 443,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,256,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,530,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 320.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $66.79.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

