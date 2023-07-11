Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,214 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $39,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Constellation Brands by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,286,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ stock opened at $251.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of -137.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.67.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

