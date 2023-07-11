Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,189 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.18% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $22,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,654,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,362,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,711,000 after purchasing an additional 529,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 336,645 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 125.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 251,699 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 25,662.0% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 206,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 205,296 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

