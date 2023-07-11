Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $39,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 8,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 48,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in Boeing by 117.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

BA stock opened at $213.33 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.19.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

