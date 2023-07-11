Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,892 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Devon Energy worth $37,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DVN opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.