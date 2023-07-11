Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,083 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.2% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in Netflix by 143.0% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $441.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.58 and its 200-day moving average is $351.16. The company has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $450.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

