Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $36,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,868,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,289,000 after purchasing an additional 77,147 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,985,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,150,000 after purchasing an additional 133,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

MU opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.