Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $23.61 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Ameren worth $23,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,984,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,358,000 after acquiring an additional 849,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %

AEE stock opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

