Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $26.91 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,254 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Shares of AMAT opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.89. The stock has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $146.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

