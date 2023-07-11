Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $29.68 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

