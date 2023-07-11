Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $32.31 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Paychex worth $32,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

