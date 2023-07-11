Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $33.65 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $33,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

HIG opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

