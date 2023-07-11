Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $35.55 Million Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,401 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.99% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $35,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The business’s revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

