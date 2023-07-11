Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $36.90 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Yum China worth $36,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Stock Up 1.4 %

YUMC stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

