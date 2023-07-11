Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $38.11 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $38,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,682,710,000 after buying an additional 156,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,230,000 after buying an additional 89,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,224,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $727,754,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $316.47 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.19. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

