Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $38.22 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of American International Group worth $38,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

