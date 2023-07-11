Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $503.41 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,232,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,197 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Visa worth $503,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $238.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.20 and a 200-day moving average of $225.30. The company has a market cap of $446.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

