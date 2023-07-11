Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Hershey worth $32,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $241.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.70 and a 200 day moving average of $247.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at $36,349,208.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,745 shares of company stock worth $77,237,228. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.