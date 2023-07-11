Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of State Street worth $28,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3,005.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,484,000 after buying an additional 679,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.59.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.88.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

