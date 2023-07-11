Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $27.05 Million in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 585,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,051,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.32% of Genpact at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 15.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Genpact by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,803,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Genpact by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,312,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in Genpact by 57.2% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,836,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 258,144 shares of company stock worth $10,364,645 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

