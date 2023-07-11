Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $29.05 Million in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,019,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,045,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.31% of Tronox at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,132,000 after acquiring an additional 440,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tronox by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,808,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,051,000 after purchasing an additional 754,885 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 2,388.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tronox by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Stock Up 0.9 %

TROX stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Tronox had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Tronox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.