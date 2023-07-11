Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,976,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 382,235 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.02% of Plains GP worth $25,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 380,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 84,076 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Plains GP by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 56,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 40,978 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Stock Up 0.9 %

PAGP stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains GP

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plains GP Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.