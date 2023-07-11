Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 195,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,912,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Aptiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,590,000 after acquiring an additional 98,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,468,000 after acquiring an additional 125,879 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,981,000 after acquiring an additional 430,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

