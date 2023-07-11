Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 10,615 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,254 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Autodesk worth $25,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $207.33 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $166.94 and a one year high of $235.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

