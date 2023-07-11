Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 55,734 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55,734 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of General Motors worth $26,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

