Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 67,269 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,269 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $21,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,287,000 after buying an additional 94,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

