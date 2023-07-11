Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $22,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,982,000 after acquiring an additional 782,517 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,792,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after acquiring an additional 119,227 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,529,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,300,000 after buying an additional 314,480 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 3.3 %

CDNS stock opened at $234.42 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $242.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.52 and a 200 day moving average of $202.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,161 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,515. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

