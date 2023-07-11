Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $23,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

TGT opened at $131.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day moving average of $154.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is 74.96%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

