Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $71,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $416,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 17,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

NYSE HD opened at $310.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $311.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.