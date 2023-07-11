Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 597.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,773 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of ResMed worth $29,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 162.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 0.4 %

RMD stock opened at $216.61 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.04 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,976 shares of company stock worth $7,010,245 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RMD. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.