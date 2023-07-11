Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,218 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $22,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,036,000 after buying an additional 83,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,442,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,604,000 after buying an additional 101,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,294,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,991,000 after buying an additional 853,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $202.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

