Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,979 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Newmont worth $32,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Newmont by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.