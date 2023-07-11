Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,382 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.