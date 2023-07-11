Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,404 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $28,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $215.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $220.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

