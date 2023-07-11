Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 151,174 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151,174 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Republic Services worth $30,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,185,000 after purchasing an additional 158,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,720,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Republic Services by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,838,000 after purchasing an additional 397,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $150.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $153.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

