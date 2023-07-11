Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 152,329 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,805,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 152,329 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $29,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.336 dividend. This represents a yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.