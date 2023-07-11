Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 19,879 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,879 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.50% of RB Global worth $31,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,511 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,064,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,586,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 1,001.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,307,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,076,000 after purchasing an additional 880,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RBA stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.92.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. Research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. OTR Global raised shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.