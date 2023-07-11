Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 22,282 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,282 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Sempra worth $24,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Sempra by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sempra by 567.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Sempra Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SRE opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.47 and its 200-day moving average is $151.82. Sempra has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sempra’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

