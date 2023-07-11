Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 24,304 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,304 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.90% of Methanex worth $28,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 271.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $23,513,000. Standard Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 810.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 315,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Methanex by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 300,596 shares during the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.64.

Methanex Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Methanex Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.